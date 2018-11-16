Newbattle Abbey College appoints a Community Woodland Ranger - Wood you take part in events?

Newbattle Abbey College has appointed a Community Woodland Ranger to work with the local community to increase involvement with Lord Ancrum’s Wood.

Laura Goble is planning to provide exciting outdoors education and activities for the local community at the ancient woodland situated in the grounds of the college.

These include a free Woodland Learning Programme for both primary and secondary schools in Midlothian and an annual free events programme including fete days, woodland crafting, guided walks and wildlife identification for the local community to enjoy.

Laura will also be hoping to recruit a volunteer group to carry out regular practical woodland management and a ‘Junior Rangers’ summer holiday club to get involved with a range of activities.

The new woodland ranger for Newbattle Abbey College is excited about passing on her knowledge to local people of all ages.

She said: “Lord Ancrum’s Wood is a wonderful ancient woodland situated in the grounds of the college.

“The woodland supports a huge variety of wildlife as well as being a beautiful place to visit. We are looking forward to welcoming local schools and community groups into the grounds.”

The college manages the wood in partnership with Forestry Commission Scotland. For more information on how you can be involved, email Laura Goble, Community Woodland Ranger at lauragoble@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk or call the college on 0131 663 1921.