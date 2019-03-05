Newbattle Abbey College open day

Newbattle Abbey College in Dalkeith will be opening its doors to the local community next Wednesday (March 13) from 3pm to 7pm.

The event is aimed at anyone who is thinking of signing up for a college course or considering holding an event at Newbattle.

It’s also aimed at anyone who would simply like to have a look around the historic building and find out more about the resident ghosts or explore the beautiful grounds.

There will also be opportunities to find out about being involved with the Newbattle Beekeepers or learning Gaelic.

The free event will include guided tours and free refreshments will be available.

“We look forward to welcoming the local community to Newbattle and to show visitors that we are much more than a college. People of all ages are welcome,” said Newbattle Abbey College principal Marian Docherty.

For more information contact the college on 0131 663 1921 or email office@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk