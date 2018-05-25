Newbattle Community Campus to open tomorrow

With the pool filled, the library well-stocked and the café’s coffee machine polished to perfection, the Newbattle Community Campus will welcome its first customers tomorrow at 9am.

The state-of-the-art community hub and high school, which opens to pupils on June 5, sits adjacent to the former Newbattle High School. As well as the pool, library and café, facilities include an all-weather pitch, sauna, steam room and a gym with views across the Pentlands.

The swimming pool at Newbattle Community Campus

Midlothian Council depute leader and the cabinet member for education, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) said: “There is much to celebrate. The educational benefits will be outstanding, not just for pupils but for people across Midlothian and beyond.

“However, today we’re focusing on the community and sports facilities, which I’m sure local people will agree have exceeded expectations.

“This is an amazing, modern building that will benefit local people for decades to come.”

The council’s development partner, Hub South East, and its appointed contractor, Morrison Construction, delivered the building. It can hold up to 1200 pupils.

The campus's gym

The £38 million centre is paid for with joint money from the council and through the Scottish Government’s Scotland’s Schools for the Future Programme, which is contributing around £19m.

As part of the delivery of this new facility, Mayfield Leisure Centre officially closes today. Although two pre-booked private events will take place there this weekend.

Newbattle Pool also closes its doors tonight, after around 50 years serving the local community.