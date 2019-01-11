Newtongrange couple’s Diamond days

Duncan and Emily MacKay of Seventh Street, Newtongrange, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 31 with a family meal at the Coronation Inn in Gorebridge.

The couple met while they both worked for the National Coal Board in Newtongrange, then moved into their house at Dean Park in Newtongrange, next door to the Dean Tavern.

They have one son, Colin, and one grandchild, Laura. Duncan and Emily used to love going on cruises and have travelled to a lot of places.

Duncan used to do a lot of bowling and Emily loves the bingo.