Newtongrange event for miners’ strike police review

The Independent Review into policing during the 1984/85 miners’ strike is hosting an engagement event in Newtongrange on November 21,

The review is looking into the impact of policing on communities during the miners’ strike, where Scotland saw 30 per cent of the arrests during the disputes despite only having 10 per cent of the UK’s mining workforce.

The engagement event, held to hear from those directly affected by the dispute, is taking place at the National Mining Museum, Lady Victoria Colliery, Newtongrange.Doors will open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) said: “I urge anyone affected to attend this event or to submit their evidence to the review to make their voice heard.”