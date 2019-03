The Newtongrange Children’s Gala Day 2019 King and Queen have been revealed.

They are James Wallace and Lexie Waterston. Lexie is a P7 pupil at St Andrews primary school and James is a P7 pupil at Newtongrange Primary school.

This year’s big day in the village takes place on Saturday, June 8, following a week of events in the village.

Newtongrange Children’s Gala Day has been operating since 1913, it became a registered charity on 21 April 1977.