Newtongrange power cut

Scottish Power has apologised to customers in Newtongrange after a transformer fault left them without power for five hours yesterday evening.

The power cut was reported in the village at 5pm on Thursday, December 6 and Scottish Power connected customers to a temporary supply by 10pm. The Advertiser has received reports from residents about lights flickering on this supply, however Scottish Power said it has engineers on site and it hopes to have full power up and running shortly.

A Scottish Power Energy Networks spokeswoman said: “We sincerely apologise for the interruption to supplies. We experienced a fault yesterday evening (6th) on one of our transformers. Customers are connected to a temporary source of supply and our engineers are working to repair fault as quickly as possible and restore a permanent supply.”