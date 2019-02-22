Newtongrange street sign lettering vanishes

The lettering on a 100-year-old street sign in Newtongrange has gone missing.

The letters from the antique ‘Edinburgh’ road sign at the ‘white gates’ in Newtongrange appear to have been unscrewed and removed from the backing board in the past few days.

Ron Campbell (left) at the Edinburgh sign when it was unveiled in 2013.

Six years ago Newtongrange Community Council refurbished the sign.

The group’s former secretary Ron Campbell said: “To put things into context, this sign has been in place for around 100 years.

“I sincerely hope that someone has simply removed the letters to repaint them. Failing that, they appear to have been stolen and a valuable piece of our village’s heritage has been lost.

“The sign is irreplaceable. It’s part of the heritage of the village. That’s what makes me angry. This is so disappointing.”