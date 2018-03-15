NO! to new housing plans say Bonnyrigg

It’s looking like it could be squaring up for a David versus Goliath type battle as Bonnyrigg residents vow to fight developers plans.

Taylor Wimpey are proposing to build 1000 new houses in addition to a primary school on land at Dalhousie Chesters, just off the B6932 and Rosewell Road, and to the south of the existing Hopefield development.

But, residents are vowing they will fight it tooth and nail claiming that the current infrastructure is creaking at the seams.

Claims have been made that it is almost impossible to obtain a doctors appointment at present, and with the current level of traffic trying to reach the bypass during rush hour, another potential 1000 cars will make it an impossible task.

Colin Beattie, MSP said: “For several years now I have publicly been expressing my concern at what, in my opinion, is far too narrow technical definitions used by planning when dealing with applications for housing.

“Given the somewhat daunting volume of houses infrastructure is under incredible pressure. Roads, parking, doctors surgeries, schools, utilities, community centres are all becoming inadequate.

“I believe that residents quality of life is at threat if we cannot manage the infrastructure challenge.”

Pauline Mills, Land & Planning Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “The proposed development at Dalhousie Chesters is an important part of the council’s adopted Local Development Plan.

“Along with delivering much-needed housing, including affordable housing, the proposed development at Dalhousie Chesters will provide land and full funding for a new two stream school, with room to extend into a three stream school. In addition, land will be provided which can be used for community facilities such as health care.

“The overall benefits from this development for Bonnyrigg are considerable, with significant new areas of recreational space, cycle and walking links provided, along with improvements to existing landscaping areas.

“We have already held a workshop with local community groups, council ward members and local residents. This allowed people to share their views on how the development is to be shaped.

“On March 8, we held a public exhibition, sharing our plans for the development with the local community.

“All of the feedback we received will be reviewed to help us finalise our development plan before submitting it to Midlothian Council for planning permission in principle.

“We are keen to deliver this exciting new development and wish to reassure existing and new residents that we intend to do so with great consideration to the local community.”