Nominations open for local Volunteer Midlothian Awards Ceremony

Volunteer Midlothian will host its annual Volunteers’ Week Awards Ceremony on June 6 at Newbattle Abbey College.

The group is currently welcoming nominations for individuals or teams of volunteers, under eight different categories including specific awards for young volunteers (under 25), long service awards for more than five years’ service and an Outstanding New Volunteer Award for those who have volunteered for less than a year.

There is also an award for Volunteer Manager of the Year. If you know of any inspirational local volunteers or volunteer managers who deserve recognition then Volunteer Midlothian wants to hear from you.

Visit its website for more information and to make your nomination (www.volunteermidlothian.org.uk) or give them a call on 0131 660 1216. Deadline for nominations is Friday 29th March 2019.