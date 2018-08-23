Nuclear convoy contingency plan report before councillors

At Tuesday’s full council meeting councillors heard a report on the contingency arrangements in place for the transportation of nuclear convoys through Midlothian.

In June officers were asked to compile the report, and leader Derek Milligan agreed to write to the Minister of Defence to ask if a plan was in place. He has still not received a reply.

However, this week councillors were told that alerts would be passed to all three emergency services and will include suggested countermeasures and public advice.

The police will then be responsible for co-ordinating the provision of public safety information through the media, in collaboration with partner organisations.

In the event of a nuclear weapons emergency, the Ministry of Defence will advise the police to evacuate people within 600 metres to provide protection from conventional hazards, including an explosion.