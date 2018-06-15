Oats company boosts brand

Loanhead-based oats company, Stoats, has partnered with British pottery brand Emma Bridgewater to create a limited-edition mug.

Through a UK wide on-pack promotion, consumers have the chance to win 800 beautifully designed half pint mugs featuring the natural elements that are core to Stoats’ bars – oats and fruit. They can also win VIP experiences and Stoats’ Goody Bags.

Tony Stone, managing director at Stoats, which moved to Bilston Glen Industrial Estate last September, commented: “What better partnership than a cup of tea or coffee in a beautiful Emma Bridgewater mug enjoyed with one of our best-selling porridge oat bars.

“It’s about making those everyday moments a little bit special, enjoying some time in your day to relax and refuel.

“Insights show that our customers love the natural ingredients and great taste of our porridge oat bars and we know customers also love the beauty and practicality of Emma Bridgewater pottery, so we think our limited-edition mug offer will be very popular.”

Emma Bridgewater said: “Stoats and EmmaBridgewater are such an obvious partnership. Both homegrown British brands.

“We are thrilled to have designed a special limited-edition mug for Stoats featuring gorgeous colourful raspberries, blueberries and apricots, which have been applied by hand.

“We hope customers enjoy pairing their Stoats breakfast with tea or coffee out of an Emma Bridgewater mug.”