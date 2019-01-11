Old Craighall Roundabout: Overnight closures due to £1.3m works

Road improvements costing £1.3 million on the A1/A720 Junction at Old Craighall Roundabout will commence overnight February 11/12.

This work will benefit around 45,000 vehicles using Old Craighall Roundabout each day, by improving the flow of traffic, reducing potential hazards and improving safety.

This busy roundabout, just north of Midlothian, has seen 40 injury accidents between 2013 and 2017.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “We are investing £1.2m in the A1/A720 as part of Transport Scotland’s Strategic Road Safety Programme for the south east.

“Our road operating company Amey will be signalising the roundabout and widening a number of slip roads and part of the carriageway. This will contribute to improved road safety as priority at the roundabout will be clearer and traffic will be better able to negotiate key parts of the junction

“I want to thank road users in advance for their patience as the works are completed over a 14-week period. While there may be some disruption, this will result in a safer and more efficient Old Craighall Roundabout, with reduced hazards and better traffic flows for those travelling on the route.”

This work is programmed to be completed over a 14-week period. A full closure of the Old Craighall Roundabout from Millerhill Junction, from 9pm to 6am each night is required.

A signed diversion route will be in operation. The main A1 carriageway will remain open throughout the works, and is not affected by the night-time closures.

During the night closures, traffic travelling eastbound on the A720 will be diverted to exit at Millerhill Junction and will join the A68. At the A68 Dalkeith / Whitecraig Junction, traffic will join the northbound A6094 and at the next junction will join the A1.

A1 westbound traffic will follow the same diversion route in the opposite direction.

A1 traffic travelling towards the A720 will exit at the A1 Wallyford Junction and follow the same diversion route.

Old Craighall Roundabout will be open as normal during the daytime – although a 40mph speed restriction will be in place - and bus services will be unaffected for the duration of these works.

The service station and Travelodge at Old Craighall will be open throughout the works and appropriate signage will be implemented to direct customers to these facilities.

HGVs accessing the nearby BP service station will be diverted on to the A6106 at Sherrifhall Roundabout and then travel via the B6415 through Old Craighall.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, local businesses, City of Edinburgh Council, Midlothian Council and East Lothian Council.