Oldest DJ up for radio award

The man believed to be the oldest radio presenter in the United Kingdom has revealed his joy at being nominated for a national radio award.

Bill Prentice (95), host of Seniors Hour every Sunday from 5-6pm on Black Diamond FM, has been shortlisted for the Sage Person (Over 60) award in the annual national Community Radio Awards, with the winner to be announced in Sheffield on September 15.

Bill from Bonnyrigg has made the shortlist, which was whittled down from more than 360 entries from 77 stations across 18 categories.

He said: “I’m very happy. I would be absolutely flattered to win. I’m delighted to think that my type of music is acceptable and people enjoy it.

“My programme is for the elderly, by the elderly. The bulk of the music I play is from the 1920s to the 60s. I never use modern music. My type of music is definitely melodic and mostly big bands. My favourite is Diana Durban, the highest paid star in Hollywood in the 1930s.

“I have got to think in terms of the elderly people and what they like to hear.

“The number of people that speak to me in the street that like that style of music surprises me.”

Bob Miller, chairman of Midlothian Community Media Association, the charity that runs Black Diamond FM in Newtongrange, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised among a large number of stations doing great work. We are extremely proud of Bill who, at 95, continues put his programme together each week without any assistance and very much deserves this recognition.”

Martin Steers, awards chairman, said: “Now in their third year, the entries are getting better and better, and we’re really able to show off the diverse broadcasting that the countries stations undertake for the benefit of their communities.”

“We wish Bill good luck and can’t wait to host the ceremony in Sheffield in September.”