Online jobs forum for former Crummock staff

A local MSP has helped set-up an online forum to get around “preposterous” data protection laws preventing job offers to former Crummock staff.

The sudden closure of the Bonnyrigg-based engineering and construction company earlier this month resulted in the loss of 287 jobs.

Christine Grahame

The firm’s receiver told Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) that potential employers had been in touch with job offers, but that he could not pass on contact details of the affected staff due to data protection legislation.

Ms Grahame raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions last week and requested an online forum be set-up so that former Crummock staff could access any job offers.

She said: “ As soon as I was aware of the sudden closure I got in touch with both the receivers and PACE, the government agency, which steps in at redundancies to offer advice.

“I raised the whole issue at First Minster’s Questions and asked for an on-line facility which those Crummock employees could access.

“This is better than nothing but frankly I would expect such a facility to be ready sooner as it must be a dreadful time for employees and anything which opens up doors for re-employment should be done with the least delay.”

To access this online forum click here.