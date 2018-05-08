Opera company set for summer show at chapel

Tickets are now on sale for an opera at Rosslyn Chapel on July 2, when Raucous Rossini will perform La Scala di Seta.

The Glasgow opera company has toured around Scotland, England, and Italy, performing to thousands.

Conductor Max Fane said: “Raucous Rossini are delighted to be performing at Rosslyn Chapel this summer. Whilst La Scala di Seta is a better known work, indeed recently performed by Scottish Opera, it is fitting that we are to complete these five operas at such a prestigious and unique venue.

“This both fulfils our desire to perform in beautiful and interesting spaces, but also to take opera to different areas of the community, especially out of the city.”

Tickets available from www.rosslynchapel.com