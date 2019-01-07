Paid for Midlothian garden waste uplift registration now open

Residents will be receiving letters this week explaining how to sign up and pay for the council’s new charged garden waste collection service.

The service is being introduced this spring as part of a package of cost saving measures by Midlothian Council. This cut is expected to save over £560,000 a year.

From today (January 7), residents wishing to maintain a fortnightly kerbside garden waste collection service should register and pay online at midlothian.gov.uk/garden-waste. Households must register by February 21.

Residents who do not want to pay for the service can take their garden waste to a recycling centre for free disposal, or compost as home.

The council collects over 7,000 tonnes of garden waste each year between kerbside collections and recycling centres in Midlothian. The waste is passed to a local company who process it into compost and bag it for sale.

This composting process is the most environmentally friendly way for the council to dispose of residents’ garden waste, where it can’t be composted at home.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for waste services, Cllr John Hackett (Lab) said: “We appreciate that some residents may be unhappy about paying this new charge to keep their kerbside garden waste collections, but I would urge residents not to let it put them off recycling.

“Our collection service is still the easiest and most environmentally friendly way for us to take care of residents’ garden waste. The £35 cost covers fortnightly kerbside collections from March right through to November meaning collections work out at just £1.95 each.

“We hope residents will see value in the service and sign up.”