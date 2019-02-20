Pastures new for top Midlothian cop

Midlothian Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson has this week left his role to join the Police Scotland National Brexit Team.

Chief Insp Simpson had been in the role at Dalkeith Police Station for more than four years but finished up on Tuesday. He will be replaced by Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, who currently works within the Divisional Coordination Unit at Dalkeith.

Chief Insp Simpson said: “It is with much sadness that my time as Local Area Commander for Midlothian has come to an end. It has been a privilege to have held the post for almost four and a half years. I can hand on heart say it has been the most satisfying and enjoyable part of my 25 years’ service.

“There have been many challenges during this time, however Midlothian has a real strength in partnership working that allows these challenges to be met head on and the quality of service maintained for the ever growing number of Midlothian residents.

“I was really impressed early on in my time here by the ‘can do’ culture that exists within Midlothian and this will undoubtedly stand the area in good stead for the many challenges that lie ahead.”

Chief Insp Simpson added that he requested his new role in the National Brexit Team.

The former Midlothian Local Area Commander thanked his team at Dalkeith and welcomed his predecessor.

He said: “I have nothing but praise for the staff I have left and want to reassure them all that they are the hardest working and most motivated staff I have ever had the pleasure of managing.

“They strive to make Midlothian the safest place to live, work and visit, and with continued support I am confident this will be maintained.

“Arron is a resident of Midlothian and is the perfect fit for this post.”