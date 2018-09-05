Pathhead Flower Show

The Pathhead and District Horticultural Society held their 66th Annual Flower Show last Saturday in Pathhead Community Hall.
Some new exhibitors flexed their muscles and took on the established names in both vegetables and handicrafts with considerable success.
Jim Williams, show manager, said he was delighted to see new faces and talents and hoped that new blood would ensure the continuing highlight of the society’s year.
The vegetables, fruit and flowers were judged by George Harrison and Ian Gillan, with mother and daughter team of Rena Donaldson and Gillian Buchanan tasked with the daunting prospect of dealing with cookery, handicrafts, decorative and children’s’ entries.
With an association with ‘The Horti’ dating back around 50 years Fiona Dalrymple was introduced. After commenting on how difficult the weather had been between rain, cold and a lengthy dry spell, she added that the wonders of nature had allowed so many growers to recover and show off some splendid produce. Following some words of encouragement urging younger people to come forward and be involved she presented the winners with their awards and trophies. Jim Williams then thanked her and presented her with a bouquet of flowers.
RESULTS
Confined Classes
Cut flowers
1 vase annuals: Billy Knox, Sandra Liddle, Macauley Crichton
1 vase hardy herbaceous: Liz Barr, Margaret Winthrop
3 dahlias: Billy Knox, Tony Forrest, Sandra Liddle
1 pot lobelia: Billy Knox
1 large dahlia: Tony Forrest
1 gladiolus spike: Sana Forrest, Margaret Winthrop, Billy Knox
5 French marigolds: Davy Crichton, Billy Knox
1 vase mixed flowers: Fiona Meikle, Nicola Faux, Sandra Liddle
1 vase spray chrysanthemums: Margaret Winthrop
1 vase asters, 5 blooms: Davy Crichton, Billy Knox, Margaret Winthrop
1 vase sweet peas: Billy Knox, Davy Crichton
1 vase floribunda: Billy Knox, Fiona Dalrymple
4 rose blooms HT: Billy Knox
1 rose bloom HT: Billy Knox, Davy Crichton, Fiona Dalrymple
1 vase flowering shrub: Margaret Winthrop, Fiona Dalrymple, Fiona Meikle
Vegetables
3 onions from setts: Billy Knox, Craig Bertram, Davy Crichton
2 globe beet: Craig Bertram, Al Rae, Fiona Meikle
3 stalks rhubarb: Billy Knox, Linda Miller
4 potatoes: Fiona Meikle
5 tomatoes: Brenda Ritchie, Al Rae, Craig Bertram
1 collection of vegetables: Fiona Meikle, Billy Knox, Aileen Banks
Open Classes
Pot Plants
1 foliage plant: Andy Banks
2 fuchsias: Willie Punton
2 geraniums: Willie Punton
2 pots cacti: Andy Banks, George Smith
1 fuchsia: Willie Punton
1 fern: Andy Banks, George Smith
1 geranium: Willie Punton
3 fuchsias: Willie Punton
1 patio container/pot: Jim Williams
Flowers
1 vase hardy herbaceous: Jackie Callander, Paddy Scott, Helen Dumbleton
1 vase annuals: Bill Sowman, George Smith
2 vases gladioli: Bill Sowman
1 vase gladioli 2 spikes: Bill Sowman
1 vase gladiolus 1 spike: Bill Sowman
1 vase chrysanthemums, large: Gordon Mitchell
1 vase spray chrysanthemums: Gordon Mitchell
1 vase chrysanthemums medium: Gordon Mitchell
2 vases spray chrysanthemums: Gordon Mitchell
1 vase cactus dahlias small: Gordon Mitchell
1 vase decorative dahlias, medium: Gordon Mitchell
1 vase decorative dahlias, small: George Smith
1 large dahlia: George Smith
1 vase aster: George Smith, Billy Knox
1 vase antirrhinums: Bill Sowman, Sandra Liddle
1 vase sweet peas: 12 spikes, George Smith
4 rose blooms HT: Paddy Scott
Bowl of roses: Andy Banks
6 French marigolds: Linda Miller
6 pansies: Jim Williams
1 pot plant & vase of flowers: Andy Banks
Vegetables
3 dessert apples: Margaret Winthrop, Aileen Banks, Fiona Meikle
3 cooking apples: Laura Walker, Margaret Winthrop, Fiona Meikle
6 pods peas: Jim Williams, Brenda Ritchie, Laura Walker
6 pods broad beans: Jim Williams
6 pods French beans: Jim Williams, Laura Walker, Bill Sowman
6 runner beans: George Smith
3 kelsae onions : Cush Miller, Jimmy Raeburn, George Smith
4 onions from setts: Laura Walker
6 shallots, pear shaped: Jimmy Raeburn, Cush Miller, Jim Williams
6 shallots, not pear, red or yellow: Billy Knox
2 cauliflowers: Jim Williams
5 potatoes white: Jim Williams, George Smith
5 potatoes coloured: Jim Williams, Laura Walker
6 tomatoes: Jim Williams, Cush Miller, Al Rae
Heaviest truss tomatoes: Cush Miller, Fiona Meikle
3 globe beet: Jim Williams, George Smith, Billy Knox
3 carrots stump: Jimmy Raeburn, Cush Miller, Jim Williams
2 carrots long: Jim Williams, Laura Walker
2 beet long: Jim Williams
2 parsnips: Cush Miller
2 leeks long: Cush Miller, Laura Walker
2 pot leeks: Cush Miller
1 pot parsley: Jim Williams, Brenda Ritchie
3 stalks rhubarb: Cathy Jess, Bob Miller
Any other fruit or veg.: Al Rae, Cathy Jess, Brenda Ritchie
Collection of 5 vegetables: Jim Williams, Cush Miller, Laura Walker
Garden News Top Vase: Andy Banks
Handicrafts
Knitted item: Margaret Winthrop, Janette Crichton, Jane Waite
Peg bag: Margaret Winthrop
Lavender bag: Margaret Winthrop, Jane Waite, Janette Crichton
Cross stitch item: Jen Montgomery, Margaret Winthrop, Jane Waite
A bracelet: Margaret Winthrop, Cathy Jess
Halloween card: Jane Waite, Jan Williams, Linda Miller
Photo of blue flowers: Aileen Banks, Janette Crichton, Georgina Waugh
Photo of animal: Janette Crichton, Georgina Waugh, Aileen Banks
Painting, any medium: Christine Crichton, Koren Dumbleton, Jen Montgomery
Any other article, any craft: Margaret McMahon, Helen Dumbleton, Margaret Winthrop
Royal Bank Trophy: Dominique Schroder, Margaret Winthrop
Chesterhill Cup (Christmas theme, pairs): Dominique Schroder & Mary Ramsay,
Helen & Annette Dumbleton, Margaret Allan &Jen Montgomery
Childrens’ Competitions
Tallest Sunflower (Dr Colin Hogg Trophy) Sophie McCormack, Macauley Crichton, Isla Gowans
Heaviest bag of potatoes (Mary Callander Golden Jubilee Trophy) Anna Gowans, Isla Gowans, Sophie McCormack
Trophy Winners 2018
Pathhead Premier Award: pot plant & vase of flowers - Andy Banks
Dr Alexander Laurie Quaich: 2 geraniums - Willie Punton
Callander Cup: Best garden - Vince & Veronica Markie
Dr Colin Hogg Trophy: Sunflowers - Sophie McCormack
Rosemains Rose Bowl: Most points open classes - Jim Williams
Roderick Murchison Trophy: Most point confined classes - Billy Knox
Cranstoun Trophy: Best Chrysanthemum - Gordon Mitchell
Society’s Trophy: Best Dahlia (open) - Gordon Mitchell
Craik Trophy: Best cut flower (confined) - Fiona Meikle
Society’s Trophy: Best vegetable (confined) - Fiona Meikle
Logan Vase: 4 rose blooms - Billy Knox
Scott Trophy: Best decorative exhibit - Aileen Banks
Society’s Rose Bowl: Most points in cookery - Janette Crichton
George Moir Rose bowl: Best handicrafts exhibit - Margaret McMahon
Society’s Trophy: Most points in handicrafts - Margaret Winthrop
Society’s Trophy: Best cookery exhibit - Janette Crichton
Wahlberg Trophy: Best exhibit in show - Margaret McMahon
Chalmers Trophy: Single rose - Billy Knox
Davidson Trophy: Best pot plant - Willie Punton
Dr Ireland Trophy: Best bowl of roses - Andy Banks
Chesterhill Cup: 4 Christmas items - Mary Ramsay & Dominique Schroder
Callander Silver Teapot: Best Senior Citizen exhibit - Margaret Winthrop
Dalrymple Special Prize: Child with most points - Sophie McCormack
Lamb Cup: Most points child over 9 - Macauley Crichton
Wallace Shield: Best children’s exhibit - Macauley Crichton
Royal Bank Cup: Flowerpot man & pot of herbs - Dominique Schroder
Pathhead Sports & Social Trophy: 2 vases gladioli - Bill Sowman
Fuchsia Trophy: 3 Fuchsia in pots - Willie Punton
Jim Park Trophy: Spray Chrysanthemums - Gordon Mitchell
Eric Caulton Cacti Trophy: 2 pots cacti/succulents - Andy Banks
Garden News Top Vase: Vase of mixed flowering stems - Andy Banks
Scottish Grass Machinery Trophy: Best Lawn - Billy McCormack