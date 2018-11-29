Pathhead theatre group ready to play this Christmas

The cast and crew of Pathhead Players have been working hard since August to bring their annual pantomime to the stage in Pathhead.

This year it’s traditional panto, Beauty and the Beast by David Swan, with lots of goodies and some baddies as well.

It’s on at 7.30pm in Pathhead Community Hall, 11 Main Street, Pathhead, from Tuesday, December 4, until Friday, December 7. Tickets are £6.50 (£5 concs) and include tea and biscuits at the interval. On sale from Wahlberg’s, Bakers, Main Street, Pathhead, Pathhead Post Office and members. They are not always available on the door.

Further details from pathheadplayers@googlemail.com or find them on Facebook.