Pedestrian dies in fatal Dalkeith road traffic collision

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Dalkeith on Friday.

The incident happened at around 1.40pm at the junction of Mayfield Road and Easthouses Road.

Margaret McKenzie (80) from Dalkeith was involved in a collision with a light-coloured Suzuki Jimny vehicle when she was struck crossing the roadway.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the vehicle stopped to assist. Sadly, as a result of the collision, the woman died at the scene.

The road was closed for three and a half hours for a collision investigation to be conducted.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle from Dalkeith’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Ms McKenzie’s family and friends and officers will continue to support them at this time.

“A number of members of the public stopped to help emergency services at the scene and we are grateful to them for their assistance.

“We are eager to hear from any driver or pedestrian who may have been on Easthouses or Mayfield Road around the time of the collision and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our inquiries.

“Anyone who may have been recording by dash-cam and who could have footage of the incident is asked to provide this to officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1970 of 15 March, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.