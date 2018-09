Oxfam’s Penicuik store was re-opened on Tuesday following refurbishment, by volunteer Joyce Wallace (81).

Joyce has been a volunteer in the shop for over 25 years.

Pictured Lto R: Amanda Sneddon (manager), Kynset Henderson, Sheila Hodson, Neil Sutherland, DOuglas Burton and Annette Armstrong. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

Shop manager Amanda Sneddon said: “Joyce has been here such a long time so it was nice to have her cut the ribbon.”