Penicuik couple’s happy new year with lottery win

2019 has started with a bang for one Penicuik couple as they landed £30,000 on New Year’s Day.

Brian McPhillips (70) won the prize as his postcode, EH26 8QE, was drawn as a winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Brian and Christine McPhillips finding out how much they've won.

Joiner Brian was with his wife Christine, who is a retired teacher, when he was presented with the prize.

He said: “When we got a call to ask us to be in for a visit we kept our expectations low – I honestly would have been happy with a tenner so I’m blown away with £30,000!

“We have a grandchild due any minute now so it’s come at a perfect time for us to help out a bit. We’ve got two children and two grandchildren already so it’s great that we’ll be able to treat them.

“We’ll have a wee celebration with all the family.”

Christine added:“I’ve been wanting to get the kitchen done so I can’t wait to do that now too.”

The prize was drawn as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Christmas campaign in which one postcode was drawn every day of its December draws and those who play in it won £30,000 each.

Edinburgh and Falkirk postcodes both landed the prize in December.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador and This Morning presenter Matt Johnson surprised Brian and Christine with their cheque.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted for Brian and Christine. It has come at such an exciting time for them with a new grandchild on the way.

“I hope they have a wonderful time celebrating with their family.”

With a minimum of 32 per cent from every ticket going to charity, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised £371 million for over 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A number of local causes have been supported by players, including Rosslyn Bowling Club, which was awarded £2,000 last year to expand its services for young people.