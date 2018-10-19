Penicuik foodbank still helping others

A foodbank run from a church by a dedicated team of volunteers has provided free bags of food to those in need for more than four years.

Margaret Drummond set-up Sacred Heart Foodbank at the Penicuik church’s Michael Room in March 2014. Since then the group has continued to support local people in need of food.

She said: “The number of users has gone up in general. But it goes up and down.

“We make sure we have got about 25 bags of food ready. We put in nine items. We just decided to use the staple things.

“The reason we set it up was our local parish priest at the time was looking for money or food. So I suggested if we make up bags of food and set it up in the hall every Thursday from 6-7pm.

“We have had around a dozen people helping out and it’s still the same people. I assume they enjoy doing it. They still turn up every week.

“We are just going to keep on going while this is needed.”

Margaret explained how her group gets the food to pass on. She said: “We are given donations of cakes and stuff from Costco. We also get stuff from Greggs. People donate to the church through the week. We have got a box in the hall for donations. We collect money and food. I go to Tesco and spend the money there.

“Tesco also have a counter at the check out where people can donate to the foodbank which we get a share of.

“We are obviously very grateful for any donations that people give us. We are delighted to take them.

“We are there from 5pm every Thursday. So we welcome donations from people and anybody who wants to see what we do is more than welcome to come along.”

And it’s not just food that is provided at Sacred Heart. Margaret added: “We let people who come in for food sit down for a while. Some people are just coming along for a chat and a cup of tea. It’s a social thing as well.

“We get the same people coming quite a lot. It’s important to keep it going. We do get people who come for a while and then don’t, who we assume are sorted out.”