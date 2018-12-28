Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project launch hailed a success

The recent launch of the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project has been hailed as a success with around 150 people visiting the exhibition and other events held in the town.

And as some of these events coincided with the Penicuik Christmas Fair, an estimated 200 more saw the exhibition on the planned improvements when they came to the Town Hall for the Christmas stalls.

The £2.6 million project to help regenerate the historic town centre is a five-year programme funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and Midlothian Council, with the support of local groups including Penicuik Community Development Trust, Penicuik First and Penicuik and District Community Council.

Special events held during the launch week in early December included a talk from Penicuik History Society; a traditional construction skills seminar, and a papermaking workshop at the Penicuik Press.

“Now that the scheme is officially launched, I would encourage all the owners of the grant eligible buildings to contact the project officer for advice on how to make an application,” said Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for communities, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab).

“I would also encourage local schools and community groups to get involved in the exciting engagement programme around the history and heritage of Penicuik.”

For more information, or to make an application for grant funding, contact Rod Lugg at rod.lugg@midlothian.gov.uk or phone 01968 664041.