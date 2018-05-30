Penicuik Hunter & Lass Day slideshow

Penicuik Hunter & Lass Day was held last Saturday with locals turning out in big numbers to enjoy the fun in the sun.

The day rounded off another action packed week of events for the annual festival, with Penicuik on Parade and Penicuik in the Park drawing large crowds. See the great photos taken of the day by Alan Wilson in our slideshow above.

Stuart leads the parade through Penicuik.

Derek Wilson, Penicuik Hunter & Lass Committee chairman, thanked locals for their support. He said; "Well what a week that was, fantastic support from you at all the events.Our thanks to Midlothian Council, Police Scotland, caretakers at the Town Hall, landowners and quad bike riders, Howgate Village, Penicuik's primary schools, and all local businesses who provided raffle prizes and all who bought programmes and raffle books.

"This event just doesn’t happen, it takes a lot of hard work determination and dedication to put on. The Hunter and Lass Committee are a committed group of people who firmly believe that with the new addition of our Junior Hunter & Lass and our supporters we can take our week to the next level.

"I would like to conclude by thanking The Rotary Club of Penicuik for providing us with Penicuik in the Park, but a special thanks goes to Colin and Jenny Harrison of Penicuik on Parade for putting together the parade in just two weeks, and all the marshals’ who helped it to go ahead.

"If you would like to help or have any ideas that you feel would make our week better please contact us at penicuikhunterandlass@hotmail.com ."

Results from the week: Talent Show Winners: overall winner from Cuiken Primary Charlotte Frater also Cuiken p 1/2 Lucy Stoddart, from Cornbank p5/7 Zoe and Kera.

Pram Race Sponsored by William Hill,NM Engraving and The Royal Hotel, 1st Penicuik Boxing Club, 2nd Royal Hotel Safari Sunday,3rd Penicuik Rugby Club.

Best Pram: Krazy Kids with Peter Pan. Best Fancy Dress: Headcases Upside Down Clowns and Eastfield Medical Centre Barbie Dolls. Best Overall: The Old Crown Inn with Ant’s Saturday Night Takeaway.