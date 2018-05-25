Penicuik Hunter & Lass Festival week

This year's Penicuik Hunter & Lass Festival is now in full swing, with events having taken place across the town all week ahead of the main event on Saturday.

The festival committee has been busy with a range of events including a tennis tournament, bike ride, the pram race, car show, ladies' football and visits to local schools.

Penicuik Hunter & Lass installation.

Watch our slideshow of photos from the events by photographer Alan Wilson.

On Saturday the town will come to a standstill for Penicuik Hunter & Lass Day. Starting with the rideout leaving Penicuik House at 9.45am. Then Penicuik on Parade will leave Eastfield Drive at 1.30pm and head to Penicuik in the Park, where there will be lots of stalls, children’s entertainers and Midlothian’s largest annual funfair.