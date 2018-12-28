Penicuik pupil wins Midlothian South MSP’s Christmas card competition winner

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) has revealed the winner of her annual Christmas card competition.

Each year Ms Grahame runs a competition for primary 6 and 7 pupils in her constituency to design her Christmas card with a prize of a £250 donation to charity.

The winning entry in the Christine Grahame Christmas Card competition by Emily Ainsworth from Sacred Heart Primary

Now in its 19th year, the theme this year was “My Community at Christmas” and the winner was Emily Ainsworth from Sacred Heart Primary in Penicuik with a drawing of her local town in full festivities.

Emily joined Ms Grahame to present a cheque for £250 to the Sacred Heart Church Foodbank, as chosen by the school, which was accepted on behalf of the foodbank by Margaret Drummond. Emily and her family will also be invited to be Ms Grahame’s guests at Parliament in the New Year.

Ms Grahame said: “We received some wonderful entries from a number of local schools and it was great to see the children thinking about what their community means to them at this time of year.

“With pictures of lots of local landmarks and people it was hard to choose, but Emily’s design struck me as a worthy winner.

“I’m delighted the school has chosen a local foodbank as the recipient of my donation as I know it will really go to use to help those struggling over Christmas.”

Romany Mellor of Gore Glen Primary was also announced as the runner-up in the competition.