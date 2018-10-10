Penicuik road closed this weekend

The A702 will be closed from 8pm on Friday (October 12) until 6am on Monday (October 15) from Mauricewood Road for 300 metres northbound.

Contractors RJ McLeod said: “This is a critical stage of the construction which will connect the existing A702 with a new section of road up to the new roundabout at the intersection of Mauricewood Road and the A702.

“Pedestrian access along the A702 will be maintained at all times. Local residents adjacent to the closure will be contacted separately to arrange suitable access arrangements over the weekend.”

More information will be available on the Traffic Scotland website at https://trafficscotland.org/plannedroadworks/