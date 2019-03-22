Penicuik road closures due to resurfacing work

Midlothian Council is to carry out essential resurfacing on Penicuik High Street, including the junction with Bridge Street and West Street.

Some road closures are necessary to carry out the work, which is part of the current town centre improvement project. The High Street (between Kirkhill and West Street) will be closed weekdays from March 25-29 and April 1-5. During these dates, there will be no vehicle access to the parking area on the High Street.

Access will be maintained to and from St Kentigern Way into Kirkhill and from Bridge Street into West Street.

Bridge Street (The Square) and the West Street junction with the High Street will also be closed on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, and on April 6 and 7. Vehicle diversions will be in place.

During the closures Lothian Buses 15, X15, 37, N37, X37 and Stagecoach 101/102 will divert in both directions via Wilson Street, between Bog Road and John Street.

While the Borders Buses X62 will divert in both directions via West Street and Wilson Street between Bog Road and John Street during week days. And between Leadburn and Gowkley Moss, running via the B7026 through Howgate, Loanstone and Auchendinny at weekends.

Temporary bus stops will be provided on Wilson Street.

Those travelling to or from Penicuik will need to get a local bus to or from Gowkley Moss. There is a signalled pedestrian crossing on the A701 at Gowkley Moss.

Lothian Buses 47 and X47 and East Coast Buses 140 services are not affected by the road closures.

Full details at www.midlothian.gov.uk/news