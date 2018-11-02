Penicuik roadworks: A702 intersection closure continues this weekend

Roadworks will again close the A702/Mauricewood Road Intersection near Penicuik this weekend.

This weekend’s closure starting at 8pm this evening is going ahead as planned but will be lifted on Sunday evening rather than Monday morning.

A spokesman for contractors RJ McLeod said: “The work carried out under closures so far has gone well considering the large amount of work that had to be completed.”

A further closure will be required to complete the white lining and surface course on the southbound departure from the new roundabout.

This closure will start at 8pm next Friday (November 9) and be lifted on the Saturday evening (November 10).

Pedestrian access along the A702 will be maintained at all times. Local residents adjacent to the closure will be contacted separately to arrange suitable access arrangements over the weekend.

More information will be available on the Traffic Scotland website at https://trafficscotland.org/plannedroadworks/