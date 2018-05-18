Penicuik set for annual week-long festival

The Penicuik Hunter & Lass week-long festival starts this Saturday with a host of events for all the family to enjoy before the main event on May 26.

In the build up to Penicuik Hunter and Lass Day the festival will hold daily events. Kicking off this Saturday with the Penicuik Hunter & Lass Family Bike Ride, which will meet at 11.30am in Beeslack High School’s car park. Later in the day the Penicuik’s Got Talent final will be held at Penicuik Town Hall at 6pm.

H&L parade

On Sunday the custom and classic car show takes place at AF Noble Subaru Service Centre car park from 11.30am. And the Penicuik Tennis Club tournament starts at 2pm.

On Monday the ladies football tournament will be held in the public park from 7pm.

The Midweek Rideout leaves Eastfield Drive on Tuesday at 6pm returning to the town centre for 8pm.

On Wednesday the Penicuik Pram Race starts at 7.30pm outside the Cuiken Inn, Edinburgh Road, heading through the town and ending at Penicuik Rugby Club.

Hunter and Lass parade Penicuik Rainbows

On Thursday from 6.45pm the junior and senior Penicuik Hunter & Lass Installations will take pace at the town hall, with pre-ceremony entertainment from local bands and dance schools followed by Beating the Retreat featuring local bands.

On Friday the Junior Hunter & Lass Disco takes place at Shottstown Miners Club. P1-4, 5pm-6.45pm. P5-7, 7-9pm.

Finally, on Saturday the town will come to a standstill for Penicuik Hunter & Lass Day. Starting with the rideout leaving Penicuik House at 9.45am. Then Penicuik on Parade, with decorated floats, marching bands and fancy dress characters, will leave Eastfield Drive at 1.30pm and head to Penicuik in the Park, where there will be lots of stalls, children’s entertainers including Pop the Bubbleman, performances by local dance groups, Duck Race, Crystal FM Radio Roadshow and Midlothian’s largest annual funfair.

Penicuik Hunter & Lass Festival chairman Derek Wilson said: “This is our 82nd year. With the new events like the junior installation we are reaching out to the younger generation.

Penicuik Hunter & Lass Principals try their hand at tennis at Penicuik Tennis Club.

“We are hoping the Junior Hunter & Lass will want to be senior Hunter & Lass when they are old enough, and we have a bank of people to keep it going for the next 82 years.”

For more information go to www.penicuikhunterandlass.com.