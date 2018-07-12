Penicuik soldier helps to tackle Peak District moor fire

Highlander Conor Coupar from Penicuik is among the Scottish soldiers who have been called out to help tackle the Saddleworth Moor fire.

He is one of 100 troops from A Company, 4th Battalion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland (4SCOTS), deployed to the moor last week from their base in Catterick.

Conor Coupar from Penicuik tackles the Saddleworth Moor fire.

Working alongside firefighters, the soldiers have been assisting the effort to reduce and control the fire, undertaking tasks including fire beating, digging trenches, moving the water lines and providing general support where required.

Highlander Coupar said: “It’s great that we can help. The situation is really poor. Obviously, you don’t want stuff like this to happen, but if it does then we’re here to help.

“You can’t have every single fireman working in Manchester all in one place. So, they are going to need the extra help and I’m glad to do it to be honest.

“We are used to this type of terrain anyway. There’s a lot of banter and everyone is really working hard and the firefighters are great. It’s been really rewarding and many hands make light work.”