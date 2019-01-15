Penicuik town centre improvement work continues

The improvement work, which started in Penicuik High Street last October, is now continuing after the festive break.

Part of the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project, the current work involves pavement improvements at the top end of Bridge Street and is being carried out by NRS Building and Civil Engineering Solutions.

The contractor’s compound has also been moved from the High Street to minimise disruption to traders. The South Kirk Church in West Street has agreed to accommodate the compound in their rear car park area.

Once the improvements at Bridge Street are complete, the contractor will move into the High Street to widen the pavements on the south side of the road. These will be repaved in natural yorkstone paving flags, along with granite setts in the service and car park layby areas.

The final phase will be the resurfacing of the High Street outside the Town Hall. The work is expected to be complete by mid March.

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project is a partnership between Midlothian Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, the Penicuik Community Development Trust, Penicuik First (BIDS) and Penicuik Community Council. It will see a five-year programme of investment in the town centre.