Penicuik woman’s Fringe show puts army women first

A Penicuik playwright/ director’s Fringe show based on interviews with women serving as and married to Commonwealth soldiers in the British Army, begins today (Friday).

Helen-Marie O’Malley, who herself is married to a veteran Fijian soldier, spoke to these women herself for the play - which is being performed as part of Army@TheFringe 2018.

Press image for inVALID Voices

‘InVALID Voices’, is a new theatre piece based on these interviews, offering insights into life as part of a forces family and the experience of Commonwealth soldiers, in a piece which also includes music from Fiji and Scotland.

Helen-Marie, who also works in the support service for young people in Midlothian, studied at the Royal Conservatoire and received honours in directing.

In 2002 she won The Bruce Millar Award and The John Fernald Award for directing. Both awards contributed to her assistant directorship at the Traverse Theatre, mentored by Philip Howard and John Tiffany.

She has since directed work at the Traverse Theatre, The Tron, RSAMD (Royal Conservatoire), the Scottish Parliament and the Edinburgh Fringe.

InVALID Voices was staged in a shortened verbatim form at the Tron 100 festival 2017. The piece was very well received, and Helen-Marie has since developed the play into a full-length production.

InVALID Voices, at Army @ The Fringe, Hepburn House Army Reserve Centre, East Claremont Street (Venue 210), August 10-25 (excluding Mondays), 4pm.

Tickets: £12 and £10 can be purchased here.