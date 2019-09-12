A blooming marvellous show in Dalkeith

Visitors to the Dalkeith Horticultural Society show in the school campus last weekend were also able to enjoy the SE Scotland Fuchsia Society show and the National Vegetable Society’s Scottish show.

This meant a very full hall but plenty of high quality exhibits for gardening enthusiasts to admire.

Dalkeith Horticultural Society show 2019.

Stan da Prato from Dalkeith Horticultural Society, said: “Some flower classes were down in numbers affected by the very changeable summer weather but there was still plenty to look at.”

The society starts its winter programme of talks and activities on October 3 with a talk on house plants, at Dalkeith Bowling Club, at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

