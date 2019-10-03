A warmer welcome for Rosslyn Chapel visitors

Rosslyn Chapel is now extending a warmer welcome to overseas visitors by launching new leaflets and souvenir guides in Portuguese, Slovak and Swedish.

The new free ‘welcome’ leaflets provide information on the chapel’s history and architecture, as well as highlighting 22 of the key carvings. The 16-page souvenir guides provide more comprehensive information for visitors.

The new translations have been added to the existing range of French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Russian, Mandarin and Japanese. A ‘welcome’ leaflet and the Chapel’s official guidebook are available in English.

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “We are fortunate to welcome visitors from all over the world to Rosslyn Chapel and hope that these new translations will help more visitors to enjoy their experience here.”

The new publications were launched at Rosslyn Chapel during a visit by Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland.

He said: “Scotland’s warm welcome is world-renowned and transcends any language differences with our international visitors. However, we understand the importance of clear communication with visitors and it is fantastic to see Rosslyn Chapel expanding their range of supporting materials to welcome visitors from across the globe.

“VisitScotland is committed to working in partnership with the government, businesses and communities so that Scotland remains a must-visit destination for international and domestic visitors. Tourism is more than a holiday experience, it is integral to sustaining communities across Scotland by generating income, creating jobs and stimulating social change.”