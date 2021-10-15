Aberfan memorial service to take place in Danderhall

The catastrophic collapse of a colliery spoil tip on October 21, 1966 in the Welsh village near Merthyr Tydfil, killed 116 children and 28 adults as it engulfed Pantglas Junior School and a row of houses.

Danderhall Retired Miners and Mayfield Retired Miners will lay wreathes at the Danderhall Miners Memorial Garden next Thursday, October 21, at 1pm, to remember those who lost their lives in the disaster.