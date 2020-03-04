Action call at flooded Easthouses underpass

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) has caused for urgent action to tackle on ongoing flooding issue at a local underpass.

Mr Beattie visited the severely flooded underpass on Easthouses Road to see the problem for himself.

He said: “This is a vital link in the walking route for local school pupils. I am concerned for the safety of young people who may try to cross the busy road overhead, or enter into the water filled underpass in order to try to get to school.

“The area must be urgently secured, and I have alerted Midlothian Council and the other relevant agencies to ensure that this is quickly remedied.

“It is imperative that safety measures are taken immediately.

“Heavy rain has obviously contributed to increasing the potential danger, but this has been made immeasurably worse due to unknown parties driving a trench from the industrial estate above which directs water back into the underpass.

“I will be pressing for urgent action from Midlothian Council to find a solution to this situation to ensure it is not only resolved, but that this doesn’t happen again in future.

“I urge local residents to take great care in using this route and to warn others, in particular those who may be vulnerable, of the inaccessibility of this underpass.”

Councillor John Hackett (Lab), Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for roads, said: “The defective drainage causing the flooding is on private land. We’re just as appalled as the local MSP as the landowner has previously ignored a statutory notice to address this issue.

“This blatant disregard for the safety of pupil and public is unacceptable. The area also includes the Easthouses Miners Memorial, so this conduct is also extremely disrespectful to miners and their families, who have given so much to the area.

“We are taking legal advice as a criminal offence appears to have been committed resulting in the flooding, and this may lead to police action.

“In the meantime, we’re closing off the underpass to keep the public safe, and we will drain away the flood water and silt, and clear out the drainage system. The existing school crossing guide will ensure that a safe route to school is maintained for pupils.

“We’ll also continue to press the estate owners and Scottish Water to come up with a suitable engineering solution to the defective drainage problem.”