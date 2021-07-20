Alba Party set for first Midlothian meeting

The party hopes to have former SNP MP Kenny MacAskill at the meeting, who is now a member of this new Scottish independence supporting party, led by former First Minister Alex Salmond.

Speaking about the first branch meeting, former SNP Midlothian councillor and now Alba Pary member, Andrew Coventry, said: “The Alba Party has grown rapidly in Midlothian since it launched in April. We are keen to share with the people of Midlothian our vision of creating a prosperous, just and free Scotland.”