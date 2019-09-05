All the fun of the fair in Loanhead

The annual Loanhead Street Fair took place on Saturday, with stall holders, shoppers and entertainers braving strong winds to enjoy the day.

Mandi Doig, secretary of street fair organisers Loanhead Community Development Association, said: “We were happy with how it went, it was quite busy. We had more stalls this year then we have had before and a lot of people are happy to come back, so we will be even busier next year.

Loanhead Community Development Association Street Fair 31/08/19

“The weather was predicted to be worse than it was, the wind was the main issue rather than rain. There was a bigger turnout than last year, obviously the dancers and bands bring people along. I think having more entertainment made a difference.

“We just want to make more people aware that this goes on ever year. And the more entertainment we can get the more word spreads.”

Dancers from Gemini Pom Pom Troupe

Dancers from Gemini Pom Pom Troupe

Mia-Louise Ellis (6) from Gorebridge with PC Kirk

Brenda of Bubbly Bees & Co with Seth Mapstone (8) from Loanhead

Diane Hare of Toatie Tablet from Danderhall

Susie and Mike of Susie's Soaps from Gorebridge

Loanhead Brass Roots Band