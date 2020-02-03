Annual Midlothian farmers’ meeting

This year’s annual farmers’ meeting, hosted by Midlothian Council, will be held at the Stair Arms, near Pathhead, on Wednesday, February 19, at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

The popular event provides an opportunity to discuss the many issues facing farmers and others with rural interests in Midlothian and further afield.

“As well as focussing on current concerns, the forum will look at new opportunities for agriculture and our rural communities,” said Midlothian Provost, Councillor Peter Smaill (Con).

“Subjects under discussion include climate change and its implications for agricultural policy; tackling rural crime, and measures to stop the spread of bovine tuberculosis.

“There will also be a presentation on the council’s new strategy aimed at growing the local economy.”

Guest speakers at this year’s annual farmer’ meeting include Andrew McCornick, the president of NFU Scotland; John Kerr, the Scottish Government’s head of agricultural policy; Professor Rowland Kao, chairman of Veterinary Epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh; and Ann Marie Macaskill, economic development manager with Midlothian Council.

If you are interested in attending, or would like more information, email Andrew.Ralton@midlothian.gov.uk by Friday, February 14.