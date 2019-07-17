Another fun day for all ages at the Dalkeith Show

Dalkeith Show entertained the crowds at Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday, with farming competitions and displays for young and old to enjoy.
The event was organised by the Dalkeith Agricultural Society and sponsored by Harbro agricultural services. Society chairman Martin Gribbon was happy with how the day went.
He said: “Everything went pretty good considering that first thing in the morning it looked like the weather would be pretty rubbish and affect our turnout, but it was a good day. The turnout was above average. The last couple of years were record breaking, so it wasn’t up to those levels but still pretty good.
“We had Lore Terrier racing, that was quite successful. While, Cousland Local History Project had a stall and they said they had a very good day.
“Unfortunately our commentator Scott Glynn wasn’t able to attend due to his health. However, Robin Donald stepped in and did a great job. He saved the day to be honest. He was already on site directing traffic so we just walked across and got him.
“Our secretary Lisa Ritchie had a baptism of fire last year, but this year it went so smoothly. She had it so well organised. She did a fantastic job and took it all in her stride.
“I must say thanks also to our sponsor Harbro. They came back to us and said they had a great day.”
Show results
Cup & Trophy Winners
Centenary Challenge Cup - McClymont, Selkirk
Sanderson Cup - G & G Scott, Linlithgow
Salvensen Trophy - Storey, C, Kelso
Horses; The Crichton Mains Cup - Neill, N, Coldstream
Pewter Glen Quaich - Thorne, K, Earlston
The Klass Cup - Allister, H, Longniddry
The Cavalier Trophy - Grant, L, Auchendinny
Lead Rein Trophy - Lindsay, R, Berwick Upon Tweed
The Airhouse Cup - Allister, H, Longniddry
The Mildmay Stud Cup - Brown, E, Hawick
D M Webster Trophy - Brown, E, Hawick
Edinburgh Evening News Trophy - Lindsay, J, Berwick Upon Tweed
The BHS Lothian Young Working Hunter Rider - Allister, H, Longniddry
The BHS Lothian Senior Working Hunter Rider - Storey, C, Kelso
The BH Lothian Top Partnership in Working Hunter - Allister, H, Longniddry
Scott Trophy A - Shaw, E, Haddington
Scott Trophy B - Shaw, E, Haddington
Brownie Cup - Shaw, E, Haddington
Miss Muffet Cup - Gray, M, Whitecraig
Daily Mail Trophy - Mitchell, Duns
Clydesdale Trophy - Jackson & Craig
The James Walker Jewellers Quaich - Aitchison, A, North Middleton
Cattle
Swan Cup - Weatherup, B, Crossgates
M C Dick Cup - Allison, R, Cowdenbeath
Cleghorn Trophy - Redpath, J, Pathhead
Andrew Sommerville Memorial Cup - Scott, G, Linlithgow
John Ritchie Trophy - Ross Farms, Wester Middleton
Sheep
Sheep Championship Trophy - Cowens, A, Selkirk
Capielaw Trophy - McClymont, S, Selkirk
Overshiels Trophy - Kennedy, A, Biggar
Alison Sinclair Rosebowl - Kennedy, A, Biggar
Bluefaced Leicester Trophy - Dick, C, Peebles
Eglinton Cup - Cowens, A, Selkirk
Mineral Supplements Trophy - Dick, C, Peebles
Jacob Cup - Leithead, M, Hawick
Jacob Group Cup - Locker, Greenlaw
St Baldred’s Trophy - Brunton, J, Haddington
Shetland Cup - Alcorn, D, Biggar
Blairburn Cup - Brunton, J, Haddington
Challenge Cup - Brown, S & G, Gorebridge
Dalhousie Cup - Preacher, D, Walkerburn
Halkerston Cup - Smellie, A, Kirkton
Wm Hall Trophy - Grant, J & J, Pathhead
John Watson (Seeds) Quaich - Grant, J, Pathhead
Craft & Produce
Baking Cup - Blair, F & Stewart, L
Handiwork Cup - Rylance, S
Marquess of Lothian Cup - Cousland
Stewart Cup - Cranstoun
Craigour Trophy - Stewart, L
Junior Trophy - Henderson, T
South Midlothian Young Farmers Trophy - Ross, I
Children’s Section - Finlay, A
Anne Cup - Henderson, T
Junior Composte - Finlay, A
General
Agricultural Trade Stands Trophy - J & J Grant
Non-Agricultural Trade Stands Trophy - Newbattle Bee Keepers’ Association
The A M Fair Trophy - Kinsh, A, Southside
Champion of Champions; Champion - Storey, C, Kelso; Reserve - Commercial Cattle
Section Champions
Light Horse Champion - Storey, C, Kelso
Clydesdale Champion - Jackson & Craig
Overall Dairy Champion - Weatherup, B, Crossgates
Overall Beef Champion - Scott, G, Linlithgow
Overall Sheep Champion - Cowens, A, Selkirk
Pen of Prime Lambs Champion - Grant, J, Pathhead
Pedigree Cattle Champion - Redpath, K, Redpath Farm
Vintage Tractors
1st Tait, B 2nd Dickson, J 3rd Gifford, T 4th Gifford, T
Agricultural Trade Stands 1st J & J Grant 2nd Thomas Sherriff 3rd Grant Ritchie
Non-Agricultural Trade Stands 1st New Battle Bee Keepers’ Association 2nd NFU 3rd RHET
Horses
Hunters
Class 1; 1st Edward, G, Haddington 2nd Agnew, J, Kelso
Class 2; 1st Neill, N, Coldstream 2nd De Leon-Palmer, S, Berwick Upon Tweed 3rd Wilson, J, Selkirk th Forsyth, J, Ayton
Championship; Champion - Neill, N, Coldstream Reserve - Edward, G, Haddington
Riding Horse
Class 3
Small; 1st Brown, E, Hawick 2nd Mowatt, N, Edgehead 3rd Robertson, E, Lauder 4th Walker, L, Whitburn 5th Mcanany, R, Gullane
Large; 1st Thorne, K, Earlston 2nd McInlch, Edinburgh 3rd Storey, C, Kelso 4th Pantellerisco, L, Musselburgh
Championship; Champion - Thorne, K, Earlston
Ridden Ponies
Class 4; 1st Allsister, H, Longniddry 2nd Grant, L, Auchendinny
Class 5; 1st Lindsay, J, Berwick Upon Tweed 2nd Dow, L, West Linton 3rd Ross-Williams, L, Galashield 4th Grant, L, Auchendinny
Class 6; 1st Allister, H, Longniddry
Class 7; 1st Brown, E Hawick 2nd Heaphy, C, Humbie
Championship; Champion - Brown, E Hawick Reserve - Allister, H, Longniddry
Class 9; 1st Allister, H, Longniddry 2nd Allister, H, Longniddry
BHS Working Hunters
Class 10; 1st Doherty, L, Edinburgh 2nd Runciman, S, Lauder 3rd Pennycook, C, Gorebridge 4th Steel, Z, Stirling 5th Dalgleish, S, Rosewell
Class 11; 1st Collins, R, North Middleton 2nd Runciman, S, Lauder
Class 12; Junior; 1st Allister, A, Longniddry 2nd Anderson, L, Newtongrange 3rd Brown, E, Hawick 4th Dow, T, West Linton
Senior; 1st Mowatt, N, Edgehead
Class 13; Junior; 1st Allister, A, Longniddry 2nd Conner, N, Carluke 3rd Morrison, H, Haddington 4th Heaphy, C, Humbie
Senior; 1st Storey, C, Kelso 2nd Brown, F, Auchendinny 3rd Pearson, M, Edinburgh 4th Robertson, E, Lauder 5th Young, C, Edinburgh
Class 14; Junior; 1st Conner, N, Carluke 2nd Brown, L, Mountlothian 3rd Heaphy, C, Humbie 4th Morrison, H, Haddington 5th Watret, K, Penicuik 6th Hiddleston, F, Loanhead
Senior; 1st Neill, N, Coldstream 2nd Murdoch, J, Lasswade 3rd Keane, T, Edinburgh
Class 15; Junior 1st Hiddleston, F, Loanhead 2nd Brown, E, Hawick 3rd Northcott, K, Gorebridge
Senior 1st Collins, R, Northmiddleton 2nd Hill, A, Barberfield 3rd Brown, E, Hawick 4th Fraser, C, Edinburgh
Class 16; Junior 1st Brown, E, Hawick 2nd Northcott, K, Gorebridge
Senior 1st Storey, C, Kelso 2nd Brown, E, Hawick 3rd McAnany, R 4th Hill, A, Barberfield
Junior Championship; Champion - Allister, A, Longniddry Reserve - Connor, N, Carluke
Senior Championship; Champion - Storey, C, Kelso Reserve - Neill, N, Coldstream
Top Partnership; 130 - Allister, M, Longniddry
Coloured; Class 18; 1st Conner, N, Carluke 2nd Kerr, R, Longniddry 3rd Glass, J, Ford
Class 19; 1st Storey, C, Kelso 2nd Denholm, L, Bonnybridge 3rd Conner, N, Carluke
Championship; Champion - Storey, C, Kelso Reserve - Conner, N, Carluke
Veteran; Class 20; 1st Ford, Z, Edinburgh 2nd Cohen, L, Longniddry 3rd Critchley, J, Dalkeith 4th Blackie, F, Newcastleton
Class 21; 1st Denholm, L, Bonnybridge 2nd Brown, F, Auchendinny 3rd Critchley, J, Dalkeith 4th Keane, T, Edinburgh
Championship; Champion - Cohen, L, Longniddry Reserve - Ford, Z, Edinburgh
Riding Club; Class 22; 1st Pantellerisco, L, Musselburgh 2nd Robertson, E, Lauder 3rd Martin, l, Edinburgh 4th Keane, T, Edinburgh
Class 23 1st Northcott, K, Gorebridge 2nd Heaphy, C, Humbie 3rd Wood, L, Haddington
Championship; Champion - Pantellerisco, L, Musselburgh Reserve - Northcott, K, Gorebridge
Registered Mountain & Moorland; Class 24 1st Kerr, R, Longniddry
Class 25; 1st Graham, R, Peebles 2nd Kerr, R, Longniddry 3rd Smith, A, Rosewell
Class 26; 1st Shaw, E, Haddington 2nd McGowan, L, Duns 3rd Shaw, E, Haddington 4th Blackie, Newcastleton
Championship (Small Breeds) Champion - Shaw, E, Haddington Reserve - McGowan, L, Duns
Class 27; 1st Gray, M, Whitecraig 2nd Mitchell, R, Greenlaw 3rd Blackie, F, Newcastleton 4th Borthwick, S, Edinburgh
Championship (Large Breeds) Champion - Gray, M, Whitecraig Reserve - Mitchell, R, Greenlaw
Class 28 1st Conner, N, Carluke 2nd Shaw, E, Haddington 3rd Brown, E, Hawick
Class 29 1st Reid, E, Prestonpans 2nd Murdoch, J, Lasswade 3rd Morrison, H, Haddington 4th Hammond, T, Penicuik
Championship (Ridden) Champion - Reid, E, Prestonpans Reserve - Murdoch, J, Lasswade
Championship (Overall) Champion - Shaw, E, Haddington Reserve - Gray, M, Whitecraig
Class 30; 1st Dow, T, West Linton 2nd Buchanan, J, Forth 3rd Lindsay, J, Berwick Upon, Tweed 4th Grant, L, Auchendinny
Class 31; 1st Conner, N, Carluke
Championship (Mini) Champion - Conner, N, Carluke Reserve - Dow, T, West Linton
Ponies In Hand; Class 32 1st Mitchell, R, Greenlaw 2nd Shaw, A, Balerno
Class 33; 1st Northcott, K, Gorebridge
Clydesdales; Class 34; Gelding over 3yrs 1st Noble, A, Penicuik 2nd Silver, E, Gorebridge
Male 2yrs; 1st Scott, D, Gorebridge
Yeld Mare over 3yrs; 1st Noble, A, Penicuik 2nd Anderson, L, Newtongrange
Class 35; 1st Jackson & Craig
Class 36; 1st Jackson & Craig
Championship; Champion - Jackson & Craig Reserve - Noble, A, Penicuik
Class 39; 1st Doughty, R, East Linton 2nd Pringle & Copeland, Newtongrange 3rd Anderson, L, Newtongrange
Fancy Dress; Class 40; 1st Aitchison, A, North Middleton 2nd Grant, L, Auchendinny 3rd Ross-Williams, L, Galashield 4th Lambie, S, Gorebridge
Cattle
Dairy Cattle; Class 41 (Young Handler 6 yrs & Under) 1st Allison, R, Crossgates 2nd Aspinal, F 3rd Durrant, A, Dalkeith 4th Weatherup, H, Crossgates 5th Laine Thomson, H
Class 42 (Young Handler 7 to 14 yrs) 1st Redpath, J, Pathhead 2nd Durrant, L, Dalkeith 3rd Aspinal, C 4th Vanlinda, L
Class 43 1st Laird, J, Dalkeith 2nd Laird, J, Dalkeith 3rd Laird, J, Dalkeith
Class 44 1st Weatherup, B, Crossgates 2nd Laird, D, Dalkeith 3rd Laird, D, Dalkeith 4th Weatherup, B, Crossgates 5th Laird, D, Dalkeith
Class 45 (Championship) Champion - Weatherup, B, Crossgates Reserve - Laird, D, Dalkeith
Class 46 1st Weatherup, B, Crossgates
Commercial Cattle; Class 47 1st Eccles, P, Pathhead
Class 48 1st Eccles, P, Pathhead
Class 49 1st Scott, G, Linlithgow 2nd Scott, G, Linlithgow 3rd Thomas, AF, Athelstaneford 4th Thomas, AF, Athelstaneford
Class 51 1st Ross, M, Wester Middleton
Class 52 1st Ross, M, Wester Middleton
Class 53 1st 401 2nd Ross, M, Wester Middleton
Class 54 (Commercial Championship) Champion - Scott, G, Linlithgow
Class 57 (Calf Championship) Champion - Ross, M, Wester Middleton
Sheep; Blackface; Class 58 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk 2nd Redpath, D&A, Kelso
Class 59; 1st Pate, JB, Gorebridge 2nd Kennedy, A, Biggar 3rd Redpath, D&A, Kelso
Class 60; 1st Kennedy, A, Biggar 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Pate, JB, Gorebridge
Class 61; 1st Kennedy A, Biggar 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Redpath, D&A, Kelso 4th Pate, JB, Gorebridge
Class 62; 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk 2nd Kennedy A, Biggar 3rd Redpath, D&A, Kelso 4th Pate, JB, Gorebridge
Class 63 1st Pate, JB, Gorebridge 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Kennedy A, Biggar 4th Redpath, D&A, Kelso
Class 64 1st Kennedy A, Biggar 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Pate, JB, Gorebridge 4th Redpath, D&A, Kelso
Class 65 (Championship) Champion - Kennedy A, Biggar Reserve - Pate, JB, Gorebridge
Class 66 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk
Blue Faced Leicester; Class 68 1st Thornborrow, Stobo 2nd Smellie, A, Peebles 3rd Thornborrow, Stobo 4th Raeburn, N, West Linton
Class 69 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk 2nd Thornborrow, Stobo 3rd Dick, C, Peebles
Class 70 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk 2nd Dick, C, Peebles 3rd Thornborrow, Stobo 4th Raeburn, N, West Linton
Class 71 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd Thornborrow, Stobo 3rd McClymont, S, Selkirk 4th Thornborrow, Stobo
Class 72 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd McDonald, G, Stobo 3rd Thornborrow, Stobo 4th Borthwick, I, Galashiels
Class 73 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Thornborrow, Stobo 4th Smellie, A, Peebles
Class 74 (Championship) Champion - Dick, C, Peebles Reserve - McClymont, S, Selkirk
Class 75 1st Borthwick, I, Galashiels
North Country Cheviot; Class 76 1st Cowens, A, Selkirk 2nd Davidson, I & M, Falkirk
Class 77 1st Runciman, J, Galashiels 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Pate A, Heriot
Class 78 1st Davidson, I & M, Falkirk 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Cowens, A, Selkirk
Class 79 1st Cowens, A, Selkirk 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Cowens, A, Selkirk
Class 80 1st Cowens, A, Selkirk 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Anderson, S, Galashiels
Class 81 1st Pate, A, Heriot 2nd Cowens, A, Selkirk 3rd Pate, A, Heriot
Class 82 1st Cowens, A, Selkirk 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Pate, A, Heriot
Class 83 (Championship) Champion - Cowens, A, Selkirk Reserve - Runciman, J, Galashiels
Class 84 1st Runciman, J, Galashiels
Jacob; Class 85 1st Harper, MW, Hawick 2nd Leithead, M, Hawick
Class 86 1st Harper, MJ, Hawick 2nd Locker, R, Greenlaw
Class 87 1st Leithead, M, Hawick 2nd Locker, R, Greenlaw 3rd Harper, MJ, Hawick 4th Harper, MJ, Hawick
Class 88 1st Locker, R, Greenlaw 2nd Leithead, M, Hawick 3rd Harper, MJ, Hawick 4th Harper, MJ, Hawick
Class 89 1st Harper, MJ, Hawick 2nd Harper, MJ, Hawick 3rd Locker, R, Greenlaw 4th Leithead, M, Hawick
Class 90 1st Locker, R, Greenlaw
Class 91 (Championship) Champion - Leithead, M, Hawick Reserve - Locker, R, Greenlaw
Class 92 1st Locker, R, Greenlaw
Young Handlers; Class 93 (under 10yrs) 1st Cowens, J, Selkirk 2nd Lesley, F 3rd McDonald, M, Stobo 4th Lesley, W
Class 94 (10 to 16yrs) 1st Anderson, A, West Linton 2nd Flemming, D, Heriot 3rd Hendry, A 4th Hendry, A
Scotch Mule; Class 95; 1st Sanderson, W, Blackshiels 2nd Dun, K, Heriot 3rd Sanderson, W, Blackshiels
Class 96 1st Smellie, A, Peebles 2nd Dick, C, Peebles 3rd Dun, K, Heriot 4th McDonald, G, Stobo
Class 97 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Dick, C, Peebles 4th Smellie, A, Peebles
Class 98 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd Thornborrow, Stobo
Class 99 (Championship) Champion - Dick, C, Peebles Reserve - Smellie, A, Peebles
Shetland (White); Class 100 1st Smellie, A, Peebles 2nd Dun, K, Heriot
Class 101 1st Steven, J, Currie 2nd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 3rd Brunton, J, Haddington
Class 102 1st Steven, J, Currie 2nd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 3rd Alcorn, D, Biggar
Class 103 1st Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 2nd Alcorn, D, Biggar 3rd Alcorn, D, Biggar
Class 104 1st Alcorn, D, Biggar 2nd Alcorn, D, Biggar 3rd Brunton, J, Haddington
Class 105 1st Brunton, J Haddington 2nd Alcorn, D, Biggar 3rd Alcorn, D, Biggar
Class 106 1st Brunton, J, Haddington 2nd Steven, J, Currie 3rd Alcorn, D, Biggar
Class 107 1st Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso
Class 108 (Championship) Champion - Alcorn, D, Biggar
Shetland (Coloured); Class 109 1st Steven, J, Currie 2nd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso
Class 110 1st Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 2nd Steven, J, Currie 3rd Brunton, P, D & A, Kelso
Class 111 1st Brunton, J, Haddington 2nd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 3rd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso
Class 112 1st Steven, J, Currie 2nd Brunton, J, Haddington 3rd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso
Class 113 1st Steven 2nd Brunton, J, Haddington 3rd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso
Class 114 1st Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 2nd Brunton, J, Haddington 3rd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso
Class 115 1st Steven, J, Currie
Class 116 (Championship) Champion - Brunton, J, Haddington
Class 117 1st Alcorn, D, Biggar
Suffolk; Class 118 1st Anderson, A, West Linton
Class 119 1st Wilkie, E, Lockerbie 2nd Anderson, A, West Linton
Class 120 1st Brown, S & G, Gorebridge 2nd Nelson, C, Kelso 3rd Brown, S & G, Gorebridge 4th Wilkie, E, Lockerbie
More results in next week’s Advertiser.