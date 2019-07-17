Another fun day for all ages at the Dalkeith Show

Dalkeith Show entertained the crowds at Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday, with farming competitions and displays for young and old to enjoy.

The event was organised by the Dalkeith Agricultural Society and sponsored by Harbro agricultural services. Society chairman Martin Gribbon was happy with how the day went.

He said: “Everything went pretty good considering that first thing in the morning it looked like the weather would be pretty rubbish and affect our turnout, but it was a good day. The turnout was above average. The last couple of years were record breaking, so it wasn’t up to those levels but still pretty good.

“We had Lore Terrier racing, that was quite successful. While, Cousland Local History Project had a stall and they said they had a very good day.

“Unfortunately our commentator Scott Glynn wasn’t able to attend due to his health. However, Robin Donald stepped in and did a great job. He saved the day to be honest. He was already on site directing traffic so we just walked across and got him.

“Our secretary Lisa Ritchie had a baptism of fire last year, but this year it went so smoothly. She had it so well organised. She did a fantastic job and took it all in her stride.

“I must say thanks also to our sponsor Harbro. They came back to us and said they had a great day.”

Show results

Cup & Trophy Winners

Centenary Challenge Cup - McClymont, Selkirk

Brian Tait 1st place in tractors 'Grey Fergie'.

Sanderson Cup - G & G Scott, Linlithgow

Salvensen Trophy - Storey, C, Kelso

Horses; The Crichton Mains Cup - Neill, N, Coldstream

Pewter Glen Quaich - Thorne, K, Earlston

The Klass Cup - Allister, H, Longniddry

The Cavalier Trophy - Grant, L, Auchendinny

Lead Rein Trophy - Lindsay, R, Berwick Upon Tweed

The Airhouse Cup - Allister, H, Longniddry

The Mildmay Stud Cup - Brown, E, Hawick

D M Webster Trophy - Brown, E, Hawick

Edinburgh Evening News Trophy - Lindsay, J, Berwick Upon Tweed

The BHS Lothian Young Working Hunter Rider - Allister, H, Longniddry

The BHS Lothian Senior Working Hunter Rider - Storey, C, Kelso

The BH Lothian Top Partnership in Working Hunter - Allister, H, Longniddry

Scott Trophy A - Shaw, E, Haddington

Scott Trophy B - Shaw, E, Haddington

Brownie Cup - Shaw, E, Haddington

Miss Muffet Cup - Gray, M, Whitecraig

Daily Mail Trophy - Mitchell, Duns

Clydesdale Trophy - Jackson & Craig

The James Walker Jewellers Quaich - Aitchison, A, North Middleton

Cattle

Swan Cup - Weatherup, B, Crossgates

M C Dick Cup - Allison, R, Cowdenbeath

Cleghorn Trophy - Redpath, J, Pathhead

Andrew Sommerville Memorial Cup - Scott, G, Linlithgow

John Ritchie Trophy - Ross Farms, Wester Middleton

Sheep

Sheep Championship Trophy - Cowens, A, Selkirk

Capielaw Trophy - McClymont, S, Selkirk

Overshiels Trophy - Kennedy, A, Biggar

Alison Sinclair Rosebowl - Kennedy, A, Biggar

Bluefaced Leicester Trophy - Dick, C, Peebles

Eglinton Cup - Cowens, A, Selkirk

Mineral Supplements Trophy - Dick, C, Peebles

Jacob Cup - Leithead, M, Hawick

Jacob Group Cup - Locker, Greenlaw

St Baldred’s Trophy - Brunton, J, Haddington

Shetland Cup - Alcorn, D, Biggar

Blairburn Cup - Brunton, J, Haddington

Challenge Cup - Brown, S & G, Gorebridge

Dalhousie Cup - Preacher, D, Walkerburn

Halkerston Cup - Smellie, A, Kirkton

Wm Hall Trophy - Grant, J & J, Pathhead

John Watson (Seeds) Quaich - Grant, J, Pathhead

Craft & Produce

Baking Cup - Blair, F & Stewart, L

Handiwork Cup - Rylance, S

Marquess of Lothian Cup - Cousland

Stewart Cup - Cranstoun

Craigour Trophy - Stewart, L

Junior Trophy - Henderson, T

South Midlothian Young Farmers Trophy - Ross, I

Children’s Section - Finlay, A

Anne Cup - Henderson, T

Junior Composte - Finlay, A

General

Agricultural Trade Stands Trophy - J & J Grant

Non-Agricultural Trade Stands Trophy - Newbattle Bee Keepers’ Association

The A M Fair Trophy - Kinsh, A, Southside

Champion of Champions; Champion - Storey, C, Kelso; Reserve - Commercial Cattle

Section Champions

Light Horse Champion - Storey, C, Kelso

Clydesdale Champion - Jackson & Craig

Overall Dairy Champion - Weatherup, B, Crossgates

Overall Beef Champion - Scott, G, Linlithgow

Overall Sheep Champion - Cowens, A, Selkirk

Pen of Prime Lambs Champion - Grant, J, Pathhead

Pedigree Cattle Champion - Redpath, K, Redpath Farm

Vintage Tractors

1st Tait, B 2nd Dickson, J 3rd Gifford, T 4th Gifford, T

Agricultural Trade Stands 1st J & J Grant 2nd Thomas Sherriff 3rd Grant Ritchie

Non-Agricultural Trade Stands 1st New Battle Bee Keepers’ Association 2nd NFU 3rd RHET

Horses

Hunters

Class 1; 1st Edward, G, Haddington 2nd Agnew, J, Kelso

Class 2; 1st Neill, N, Coldstream 2nd De Leon-Palmer, S, Berwick Upon Tweed 3rd Wilson, J, Selkirk th Forsyth, J, Ayton

Championship; Champion - Neill, N, Coldstream Reserve - Edward, G, Haddington

Riding Horse

Class 3

Small; 1st Brown, E, Hawick 2nd Mowatt, N, Edgehead 3rd Robertson, E, Lauder 4th Walker, L, Whitburn 5th Mcanany, R, Gullane

Large; 1st Thorne, K, Earlston 2nd McInlch, Edinburgh 3rd Storey, C, Kelso 4th Pantellerisco, L, Musselburgh

Championship; Champion - Thorne, K, Earlston

Ridden Ponies

Class 4; 1st Allsister, H, Longniddry 2nd Grant, L, Auchendinny

Class 5; 1st Lindsay, J, Berwick Upon Tweed 2nd Dow, L, West Linton 3rd Ross-Williams, L, Galashield 4th Grant, L, Auchendinny

Class 6; 1st Allister, H, Longniddry

Class 7; 1st Brown, E Hawick 2nd Heaphy, C, Humbie

Championship; Champion - Brown, E Hawick Reserve - Allister, H, Longniddry

Class 9; 1st Allister, H, Longniddry 2nd Allister, H, Longniddry

BHS Working Hunters

Class 10; 1st Doherty, L, Edinburgh 2nd Runciman, S, Lauder 3rd Pennycook, C, Gorebridge 4th Steel, Z, Stirling 5th Dalgleish, S, Rosewell

Class 11; 1st Collins, R, North Middleton 2nd Runciman, S, Lauder

Class 12; Junior; 1st Allister, A, Longniddry 2nd Anderson, L, Newtongrange 3rd Brown, E, Hawick 4th Dow, T, West Linton

Senior; 1st Mowatt, N, Edgehead

Class 13; Junior; 1st Allister, A, Longniddry 2nd Conner, N, Carluke 3rd Morrison, H, Haddington 4th Heaphy, C, Humbie

Senior; 1st Storey, C, Kelso 2nd Brown, F, Auchendinny 3rd Pearson, M, Edinburgh 4th Robertson, E, Lauder 5th Young, C, Edinburgh

Class 14; Junior; 1st Conner, N, Carluke 2nd Brown, L, Mountlothian 3rd Heaphy, C, Humbie 4th Morrison, H, Haddington 5th Watret, K, Penicuik 6th Hiddleston, F, Loanhead

Senior; 1st Neill, N, Coldstream 2nd Murdoch, J, Lasswade 3rd Keane, T, Edinburgh

Class 15; Junior 1st Hiddleston, F, Loanhead 2nd Brown, E, Hawick 3rd Northcott, K, Gorebridge

Senior 1st Collins, R, Northmiddleton 2nd Hill, A, Barberfield 3rd Brown, E, Hawick 4th Fraser, C, Edinburgh

Class 16; Junior 1st Brown, E, Hawick 2nd Northcott, K, Gorebridge

Senior 1st Storey, C, Kelso 2nd Brown, E, Hawick 3rd McAnany, R 4th Hill, A, Barberfield

Junior Championship; Champion - Allister, A, Longniddry Reserve - Connor, N, Carluke

Senior Championship; Champion - Storey, C, Kelso Reserve - Neill, N, Coldstream

Top Partnership; 130 - Allister, M, Longniddry

Coloured; Class 18; 1st Conner, N, Carluke 2nd Kerr, R, Longniddry 3rd Glass, J, Ford

Class 19; 1st Storey, C, Kelso 2nd Denholm, L, Bonnybridge 3rd Conner, N, Carluke

Championship; Champion - Storey, C, Kelso Reserve - Conner, N, Carluke

Veteran; Class 20; 1st Ford, Z, Edinburgh 2nd Cohen, L, Longniddry 3rd Critchley, J, Dalkeith 4th Blackie, F, Newcastleton

Class 21; 1st Denholm, L, Bonnybridge 2nd Brown, F, Auchendinny 3rd Critchley, J, Dalkeith 4th Keane, T, Edinburgh

Championship; Champion - Cohen, L, Longniddry Reserve - Ford, Z, Edinburgh

Riding Club; Class 22; 1st Pantellerisco, L, Musselburgh 2nd Robertson, E, Lauder 3rd Martin, l, Edinburgh 4th Keane, T, Edinburgh

Class 23 1st Northcott, K, Gorebridge 2nd Heaphy, C, Humbie 3rd Wood, L, Haddington

Championship; Champion - Pantellerisco, L, Musselburgh Reserve - Northcott, K, Gorebridge

Registered Mountain & Moorland; Class 24 1st Kerr, R, Longniddry

Class 25; 1st Graham, R, Peebles 2nd Kerr, R, Longniddry 3rd Smith, A, Rosewell

Class 26; 1st Shaw, E, Haddington 2nd McGowan, L, Duns 3rd Shaw, E, Haddington 4th Blackie, Newcastleton

Championship (Small Breeds) Champion - Shaw, E, Haddington Reserve - McGowan, L, Duns

Class 27; 1st Gray, M, Whitecraig 2nd Mitchell, R, Greenlaw 3rd Blackie, F, Newcastleton 4th Borthwick, S, Edinburgh

Championship (Large Breeds) Champion - Gray, M, Whitecraig Reserve - Mitchell, R, Greenlaw

Class 28 1st Conner, N, Carluke 2nd Shaw, E, Haddington 3rd Brown, E, Hawick

Class 29 1st Reid, E, Prestonpans 2nd Murdoch, J, Lasswade 3rd Morrison, H, Haddington 4th Hammond, T, Penicuik

Championship (Ridden) Champion - Reid, E, Prestonpans Reserve - Murdoch, J, Lasswade

Championship (Overall) Champion - Shaw, E, Haddington Reserve - Gray, M, Whitecraig

Class 30; 1st Dow, T, West Linton 2nd Buchanan, J, Forth 3rd Lindsay, J, Berwick Upon, Tweed 4th Grant, L, Auchendinny

Class 31; 1st Conner, N, Carluke

Championship (Mini) Champion - Conner, N, Carluke Reserve - Dow, T, West Linton

Ponies In Hand; Class 32 1st Mitchell, R, Greenlaw 2nd Shaw, A, Balerno

Class 33; 1st Northcott, K, Gorebridge

Clydesdales; Class 34; Gelding over 3yrs 1st Noble, A, Penicuik 2nd Silver, E, Gorebridge

Male 2yrs; 1st Scott, D, Gorebridge

Yeld Mare over 3yrs; 1st Noble, A, Penicuik 2nd Anderson, L, Newtongrange

Class 35; 1st Jackson & Craig

Class 36; 1st Jackson & Craig

Championship; Champion - Jackson & Craig Reserve - Noble, A, Penicuik

Class 39; 1st Doughty, R, East Linton 2nd Pringle & Copeland, Newtongrange 3rd Anderson, L, Newtongrange

Fancy Dress; Class 40; 1st Aitchison, A, North Middleton 2nd Grant, L, Auchendinny 3rd Ross-Williams, L, Galashield 4th Lambie, S, Gorebridge

Cattle

Dairy Cattle; Class 41 (Young Handler 6 yrs & Under) 1st Allison, R, Crossgates 2nd Aspinal, F 3rd Durrant, A, Dalkeith 4th Weatherup, H, Crossgates 5th Laine Thomson, H

Class 42 (Young Handler 7 to 14 yrs) 1st Redpath, J, Pathhead 2nd Durrant, L, Dalkeith 3rd Aspinal, C 4th Vanlinda, L

Class 43 1st Laird, J, Dalkeith 2nd Laird, J, Dalkeith 3rd Laird, J, Dalkeith

Class 44 1st Weatherup, B, Crossgates 2nd Laird, D, Dalkeith 3rd Laird, D, Dalkeith 4th Weatherup, B, Crossgates 5th Laird, D, Dalkeith

Class 45 (Championship) Champion - Weatherup, B, Crossgates Reserve - Laird, D, Dalkeith

Class 46 1st Weatherup, B, Crossgates

Commercial Cattle; Class 47 1st Eccles, P, Pathhead

Class 48 1st Eccles, P, Pathhead

Class 49 1st Scott, G, Linlithgow 2nd Scott, G, Linlithgow 3rd Thomas, AF, Athelstaneford 4th Thomas, AF, Athelstaneford

Class 51 1st Ross, M, Wester Middleton

Class 52 1st Ross, M, Wester Middleton

Class 53 1st 401 2nd Ross, M, Wester Middleton

Class 54 (Commercial Championship) Champion - Scott, G, Linlithgow

Class 57 (Calf Championship) Champion - Ross, M, Wester Middleton

Sheep; Blackface; Class 58 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk 2nd Redpath, D&A, Kelso

Class 59; 1st Pate, JB, Gorebridge 2nd Kennedy, A, Biggar 3rd Redpath, D&A, Kelso

Class 60; 1st Kennedy, A, Biggar 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Pate, JB, Gorebridge

Class 61; 1st Kennedy A, Biggar 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Redpath, D&A, Kelso 4th Pate, JB, Gorebridge

Class 62; 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk 2nd Kennedy A, Biggar 3rd Redpath, D&A, Kelso 4th Pate, JB, Gorebridge

Class 63 1st Pate, JB, Gorebridge 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Kennedy A, Biggar 4th Redpath, D&A, Kelso

Class 64 1st Kennedy A, Biggar 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Pate, JB, Gorebridge 4th Redpath, D&A, Kelso

Class 65 (Championship) Champion - Kennedy A, Biggar Reserve - Pate, JB, Gorebridge

Class 66 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk

Blue Faced Leicester; Class 68 1st Thornborrow, Stobo 2nd Smellie, A, Peebles 3rd Thornborrow, Stobo 4th Raeburn, N, West Linton

Class 69 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk 2nd Thornborrow, Stobo 3rd Dick, C, Peebles

Class 70 1st McClymont, S, Selkirk 2nd Dick, C, Peebles 3rd Thornborrow, Stobo 4th Raeburn, N, West Linton

Class 71 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd Thornborrow, Stobo 3rd McClymont, S, Selkirk 4th Thornborrow, Stobo

Class 72 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd McDonald, G, Stobo 3rd Thornborrow, Stobo 4th Borthwick, I, Galashiels

Class 73 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Thornborrow, Stobo 4th Smellie, A, Peebles

Class 74 (Championship) Champion - Dick, C, Peebles Reserve - McClymont, S, Selkirk

Class 75 1st Borthwick, I, Galashiels

North Country Cheviot; Class 76 1st Cowens, A, Selkirk 2nd Davidson, I & M, Falkirk

Class 77 1st Runciman, J, Galashiels 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Pate A, Heriot

Class 78 1st Davidson, I & M, Falkirk 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Cowens, A, Selkirk

Class 79 1st Cowens, A, Selkirk 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Cowens, A, Selkirk

Class 80 1st Cowens, A, Selkirk 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Anderson, S, Galashiels

Class 81 1st Pate, A, Heriot 2nd Cowens, A, Selkirk 3rd Pate, A, Heriot

Class 82 1st Cowens, A, Selkirk 2nd Runciman, J, Galashiels 3rd Pate, A, Heriot

Class 83 (Championship) Champion - Cowens, A, Selkirk Reserve - Runciman, J, Galashiels

Class 84 1st Runciman, J, Galashiels

Jacob; Class 85 1st Harper, MW, Hawick 2nd Leithead, M, Hawick

Class 86 1st Harper, MJ, Hawick 2nd Locker, R, Greenlaw

Class 87 1st Leithead, M, Hawick 2nd Locker, R, Greenlaw 3rd Harper, MJ, Hawick 4th Harper, MJ, Hawick

Class 88 1st Locker, R, Greenlaw 2nd Leithead, M, Hawick 3rd Harper, MJ, Hawick 4th Harper, MJ, Hawick

Class 89 1st Harper, MJ, Hawick 2nd Harper, MJ, Hawick 3rd Locker, R, Greenlaw 4th Leithead, M, Hawick

Class 90 1st Locker, R, Greenlaw

Class 91 (Championship) Champion - Leithead, M, Hawick Reserve - Locker, R, Greenlaw

Class 92 1st Locker, R, Greenlaw

Young Handlers; Class 93 (under 10yrs) 1st Cowens, J, Selkirk 2nd Lesley, F 3rd McDonald, M, Stobo 4th Lesley, W

Class 94 (10 to 16yrs) 1st Anderson, A, West Linton 2nd Flemming, D, Heriot 3rd Hendry, A 4th Hendry, A

Scotch Mule; Class 95; 1st Sanderson, W, Blackshiels 2nd Dun, K, Heriot 3rd Sanderson, W, Blackshiels

Class 96 1st Smellie, A, Peebles 2nd Dick, C, Peebles 3rd Dun, K, Heriot 4th McDonald, G, Stobo

Class 97 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd McClymont, S, Selkirk 3rd Dick, C, Peebles 4th Smellie, A, Peebles

Class 98 1st Dick, C, Peebles 2nd Thornborrow, Stobo

Class 99 (Championship) Champion - Dick, C, Peebles Reserve - Smellie, A, Peebles

Shetland (White); Class 100 1st Smellie, A, Peebles 2nd Dun, K, Heriot

Class 101 1st Steven, J, Currie 2nd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 3rd Brunton, J, Haddington

Class 102 1st Steven, J, Currie 2nd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 3rd Alcorn, D, Biggar

Class 103 1st Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 2nd Alcorn, D, Biggar 3rd Alcorn, D, Biggar

Class 104 1st Alcorn, D, Biggar 2nd Alcorn, D, Biggar 3rd Brunton, J, Haddington

Class 105 1st Brunton, J Haddington 2nd Alcorn, D, Biggar 3rd Alcorn, D, Biggar

Class 106 1st Brunton, J, Haddington 2nd Steven, J, Currie 3rd Alcorn, D, Biggar

Class 107 1st Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso

Class 108 (Championship) Champion - Alcorn, D, Biggar

Shetland (Coloured); Class 109 1st Steven, J, Currie 2nd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso

Class 110 1st Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 2nd Steven, J, Currie 3rd Brunton, P, D & A, Kelso

Class 111 1st Brunton, J, Haddington 2nd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 3rd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso

Class 112 1st Steven, J, Currie 2nd Brunton, J, Haddington 3rd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso

Class 113 1st Steven 2nd Brunton, J, Haddington 3rd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso

Class 114 1st Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso 2nd Brunton, J, Haddington 3rd Playfair, P, D & A, Kelso

Class 115 1st Steven, J, Currie

Class 116 (Championship) Champion - Brunton, J, Haddington

Class 117 1st Alcorn, D, Biggar

Suffolk; Class 118 1st Anderson, A, West Linton

Class 119 1st Wilkie, E, Lockerbie 2nd Anderson, A, West Linton

Class 120 1st Brown, S & G, Gorebridge 2nd Nelson, C, Kelso 3rd Brown, S & G, Gorebridge 4th Wilkie, E, Lockerbie

More results in next week’s Advertiser.

Graham Rankin recieves his long service award.