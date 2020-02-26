Appeal for missing Penicuik man

Police in Penicuik are appealing for information to help trace a missing 48-year-old man from the area.

Cameron Imrie was last seen at the Bush Estate, Penicuik around 12.10pm on Tuesday, February 25 and was last in touch with his family around 12.30pm on the same day.

Cameron is described as 5ft 10in, with dark brown, almost black hair and a greying beard.

He wears glasses and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue parker jacket with fur hood and may be carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Helen Miller of Haddington Police Station said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Cameron safe and well.

“If you have seen anyone matching the description or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch with police.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 3952 of 25 February.