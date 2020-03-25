Appeal to help Midlothian’s vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak

Do you have the commitment and qualities required to join Claire Neish, an assistant manager of the council’s Home Care service, whose now back in uniform to join frontline staff supporting vulnerable people in their homes and care homes?

With so many employees now self-isolating because of the coronavirus , managers like Claire have urgently suspended normal office duties, to help people at home and in care homes with tasks such as eating, washing and taking medication.

If you feel you would like a challenge and could cope with the demands of being a care support worker then your help is needed urgently.

Morag Barrow, the Joint Director of the Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “You will be helping look after local people with a range of support needs who rely on the care and kindness of our healthcare teams at a time of fear and uncertainty.

“This is an opportunity to find out more about the real difference social care support can make to people’s lives by being part of our teams.

“Please join us. We know it’s a big ask, especially when the vast majority of others are home self-isolating, but you could really change a life for the better.”

Please note that a PVG is required, as this is regulated work.

For more information about both the care at home jobs visit the Midlothian page of MyJobScotland at www.myjobscotland.gov.uk and search for MID03296 and MID03295.