Appeal to trace missing Gorebridge man

Police in Midlothian are appealing to the public as part of efforts to trace a man reported missing in Gorebridge.

Tony Hutchison (49) was last seen at 7.45am on Thursday, May 23 in Station Road and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Tony was last seen in these clothes.

Tony, who also goes by the name of Kevin Riding, is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured jacket, blue jeans, and maroon and white Adidas trainers.

He may have been wearing a navy Adidas t-shirt with lime green stripes and logo underneath, and is known to wear glasses.

Sergeant Tamar Jamieson of Dalkeith Police Station said: “We are keen to establish Tony’s whereabouts as soon as possible, and are asking anyone who believes they may have seen him since Thursday to come forward.

“In addition, we would ask Tony to get in touch with either friends, family or police if he sees this and let us know he is safe and well.”

Any information which can assist with this inquiry can be reported to Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2762 of 24th May.