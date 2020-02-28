Apply for Penicuik town centre grants

Owners and tenants of historic properties in Penicuik town centre which may be eligible for improvement grants are being encouraged to apply now.

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project offers grants for building repair and restoration work which are fully funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic Environment Scotland. Anyone interested in finding out more should contact the project manager, Rod Lugg, on 01968 664041 or 07545 551356 or email rod.lugg@midlothian.gov.uk.

The regeneration project is a partnership scheme funded by Midlothian Council, the National Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and Penicuik First and supported by Penicuik Community Development Trust and Penicuik and District Community Council.

Midlothian Council’s contribution is for street improvements and related work, paid for from contributions made by building developers.

The project is now well into the second year of a five-year project aimed at regenerating the historic centre of the town.

As well as repairs to historic buildings, the work includes improvements to shop fronts, resurfacing and widening footpaths, and creating more accessible and safer routes for pedestrians. A comprehensive training and community engagement programme with local schools and community groups on the theme of local heritage and history is also being carried out.

For updates and more information on the project, go to the latest edition of the project newsletter, available on the project website at penicuikheritage.org.uk.