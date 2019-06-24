Arniston House set to appear in Outlander

A 17th century Palladian villa, a stately mansion and a 913-acre country park in the Lothians are among the new additions to VisitScotland’s most detailed Outlander locations map yet.

Newhailes House in East Lothian, Beecraigs Country Park in West Lothian and Arniston House in Midlothian are three of eight new locations that feature in the fourth season of the time-travelling romantic television adventure series starring Caitriona Balfe as ‘Claire Fraser’ and Sam Heughan as ‘Jamie Fraser’.

The Outlander map, created by the national tourism organisation, has been revamped to include more details than ever before, including postcodes and whether the on-screen locations feature parking, toilet facilities, admission fees and eateries.

The Midlothian link being Arniston House, with the stately mansion house featuring as the entrance and lobby of the Wilmington theatre, North Carolina.

The map is available online at www.visitscotland.com/outlander and a printed version from select VisitScotland iCentres and featured locations.