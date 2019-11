Community Inspector Arron Clinkscales with Superintendent Angus Macinnes and PC Rona Duncan are pictured presenting a cheque for £5000 to Margot Russell and Donna Strachan at the Bill Russell Art Club.

This generous donation is to be split three ways between the art club, the drop-in club and the bike workshop, all part of the Bill Russell Woodburn Youth Project.

