Arresting grant for Gorebridge Police Station purchase

Gorebridge Community Cares has been awarded a grant of £226,000 from the Scottish Land Fund for the purchase of Gorebridge Police Station at a discounted price.

The building will require some renovation and repairs, but the group is up to the challenge of delivering a facility that will benefit locals.

Gorebridge Community Cares chairwoman Ellen Scott, said: “This grant award will help us deliver even more services for local people, in a holistic, friendly and nurturing environment.

“These new services are aimed at improving emotional and mental health through support groups, advice, informal and formal learning and training opportunities, using cooking and other mediums of change, to act as a pathway to improve people’s life chances.

“We believe helping families is the key to helping children and the wider community. Having a building allows Gorebridge Community Cares to work towards these ends.

“All I can say is thank you – it is a bit scary but very exciting and we hope that this new community building will add to the wellbeing of the people who live here.”

The grant award also covers salary support and legal and other expenses.

Scottish Land Fund (SLF)officer Alison Crook, who assisted Gorebridge Cares with the grant funding process, said: “This grant will allow Gorebridge Community Cares to make a vital difference to people in the local community.

“Like other projects which receive SLF funding, Gorebridge relies on the hard work and dedication of volunteers and they should be congratulated on their efforts.

“We wish them all the very best in their venture.”

Extensive community engagement was undertaken to ensure that locals were behind the police station building being taken into community use.

Assistant Chief Constable Kenny MacDonald, Police Scotland, said: “During the review of the Police Scotland estate, we identified certain facilities that were not deemed fit for future policing in Scotland. This allowed us to explore opportunities where police buildings that would not be retained could be given a new lease of life and continue to play an important role within their communities.

“We are therefore delighted to support our first Community Asset Transfer to Gorebridge Community Cares.

“This very worthwhile initiative will provide vital new services for local people in the Gorebridge area.”